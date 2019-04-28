Dubai: The UAE government has announced the launch of the Diploma in the Art of Writing Public Policies and Legislations. The diploma entails training and interactive programmes for policymakers in UAE federal authorities. It aims to ensure that policies formulated by authorities provide the maximum positive impact on people’s everyday life.

Thirty government policymakers attended the first phase of the diploma, with plans to target over 100 participants in future stages. The diploma is organised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, in cooperation with the American University of Sharjah.