Dubai: Tuesday, November 3 is UAE Flag Day.
The UAE flag was raised on December 2, 1971, for the first time by Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan to mark the country’s union. The flag consists of four colours — green, white, black and red — which together represent the unity of Arabs.
The flag was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, after seeing an advertisement about a competition for designing it. He later went on to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
What do the colours mean?
Red
Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage. The vertical red band can also be interpreted as binding all the other meanings together in unity.
Green
Green represents hope, joy, optimism and love. It can also symbolise the country’s prosperity.
White
White represents peace and honesty. White is the purest colour, and is interpreted by some to symbolise cleanliness.
Black
Contrary to popular belief, the black band does not represent oil. It stands for the defeat of enemies, and also strength of mind.
Traditions
On this day, Emiratis across the UAE will sing the country’s national anthem. The lyrics of which are these:
The National Anthem of the UAE
Live my country, the unity of our Emirates lives
You have lived for a nation
Whose religion is Islam and guide is the Quran
I made you stronger in God's name oh homeland
My country, My country, My country, My country
God has protected you from the evils of the time
We have sworn to build and work
Work sincerely, work sincerely
As long as we live, we'll be sincere sincere
The safety has lasted and the flag has lived oh our Emirates
The symbol of Arabism
We all sacrifice for you, we supply you with our blood
We sacrifice for you with our souls oh homeland