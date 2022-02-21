Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has indefinitely extended the suspension on flying of drones and light-sports aircraft in the UAE, it announced on Monday.
The ministry said the ban has been extended until further notice.
On January 22, the ministry ordered to stop all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts for one month. The ban also encompasses air and sail spots.
The decision was taken in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, regulations and rules regarding the use of drones are under revision and amendment. It also reaffirmed the need for community members to abide by rules and instructions issued by the ministry and the authority in order to preserve the safety of lives and properties and airspaces against the misuse and unsafe of such practices.
Exceptions
The entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects, the ministry added in its statement.
Jail, fine for violators
It reminded users that anyone performing these activities will be subject to legal liabilities in line with article 176 of federal decree law No.31 of 2021 regarding the UAE penal code. According to the article, those who violate the ban will face up to five years in prison and a minimum six months, and a fine of up to Dh100,000, or both penalties.