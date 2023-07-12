1. Resigning from a job: Am I still entitled to annual flight ticket?
What does UAE Labour Law say about employees’ rights for repatriation and annual tickets?
2. Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season: Who can apply for permits?
The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah
3. Emirates Draw: Heartwarming family reunion for winners in UAE
How an Eid raffle brought joy to 18 families
4. UAE driving licence: 'One-day test' initiative launched by Sharjah Police
Initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates
5. India sex scandal: Demands for accountability against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh grow
Powerful BJP MP and wrestling federation chief faces several charges of sexual harassment