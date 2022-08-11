Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has stressed the need for residents to replace or update their ID cards when they get married as the wife’s surname for some nationalities residing in the UAE changes after marriage.
The person concerned must visit the customer service centre of The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and bring the necessary documents to update the data in the ID card and in the Population Register Programme, the authority said.
In the case of Emiratis and Gulf citizens, the data in the Population Register Programme and the ID card must be updated within 30 days from the date the son or daughter has reached 15 years of age.
To do so, they must visit an ICP customer service centre and submit a request for this purpose in order for the son’s fingerprints to be captured and all the data required to be amended to be updated, the authority said.
The ICP pointed out that for UAE residents, there is no need for them to check with the ICP within a specific period of time from the date their children have reached 15 years of age because the update is done upon renewal of the residency.