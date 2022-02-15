Dubai: It’s February 15 and the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in terms of capacity at public places and events in the UAE has begun.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) during its weekly media briefing last Wednesday had announced that all activities and events across economic and tourist facilities, shopping malls and transportation modes will operate at full capacity by mid-February. On Sunday, the Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth also announced that cinemas in the UAE will operate at maximum capacity from February 15. NCEMA said each emirate could modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic the UAE has handled the crisis very professionally. The decision to raise capacity in cinemas follows the success of the efforts of the UAE government agencies in combating the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulatory Office, said in a statement.
“The strict precautionary measures imposed by the agencies and the community’s adherence to those have reduced the spread of the virus and ensured the health and safety for all,” he added.
Social distancing
As part of the general measures to ease restrictions, social distancing has been reduced to one metre between worshippers at mosques. Wearing of masks, however, will still be mandatory.
The pandemic will be monitored and precautionary measures will be adjusted accordingly, it was announced.
A decision was also made to raise the maximum capacity of social events, including weddings and funerals, and local authorities will determine the allowed number of participants.
The easing of restrictions was due to the decline in the number of daily COVID-19 infections, signifying a clear improvement in the epidemiological situation in the country, NCEMA said.
The public have been urged to follow the green pass system on AlHosn.