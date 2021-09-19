Dubai: Ten participants each won Dh100,000 after sharing a Dh1 million prize in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday night.
EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw the ten winners share the million-dirham second prize in the 43rd weekly live draw at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The winners matched five out of six numbers and bagged Dh100,000 each.
Additionally, 307 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 4,569 winners. The total prize money won in the latest draw was Dh1,466,915. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 9, 11, 23 and 43.
Dh50 million prize
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the next draw on September 25 at 9pm.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners.
Mahzooz, which means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic, is a weekly live draw that offers participants millions of dirhams to be won.