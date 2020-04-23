Dubai: The National Disinfection Programme will be from 10 pm to 6 am during Ramadan, and food shops and pharmacies will remain open for 24 hours.

The movement restrictions in place will stay in effect and residents are only allowed out for essential grocery/medicine purchases and vital sector work.

The authorities have called on members of the public to abide by all the relevant rules in place, and to not go out except to buy food and/or medicine or for health emergencies or work in the exempt categories of vital sectors identified by the competent authorities.