UAE will have clear skies and picnic-perfect weather today. According to UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in their daily weather forecast, said: "The weather will be clear to partly cloudy."
With further dip in temperatures, today, the maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 21-25°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-24°C, and 12-16°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 70 per cent.
Residents can expect a slight breeze throughout the day, NCM said:"[There will be] Moderate to fresh Northeasterly to Easterly winds especially over the Northern, Eastern and the sea."
Beware if you are planning a beach trip. The sea along the UAE's coastline will be ought today according to UAE's weather bureau. The NCM said: "The sea will be rough becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea."