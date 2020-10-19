It will be a sunny day in the UAE today. While temperatures saw a gradual decrease over the past few days, it will be slightly warm today, according to UAE's National Center of Meteorology.
The maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 35-39°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-36°C, and 28-32°C in the mountainous regions.
In it's daily weather forecast, the NCM also said that the relative humidity will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some Western areas.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
With no major weather warnings, residents can expect clear weather with a slight breeze throughout the day, NCM said:"[There will be] light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime"
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.