Abu Dhabi: Landmarks across the nation’s capital were illuminated on Saturday evening in celebration of the Abu Dhabi Awards, which is currently in its 11th nomination cycle.
The landmarks included Capital Gate Tower, Khalifa University, Mubadala building, Abu Dhabi Global Market building, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Municipality and Al Ain Municipality in Al Ain.
Citizens and expat residents are being called upon to nominate anyone they know who has positively impacted the community of the UAE ahead of the deadline for receiving nominations on October 10. Nominations can be made by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website.
The award is a government initiative that pays tribute to individuals who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others, and thus positively impacted the nation. It is held under the patronage of the UAE President.
The theme of the 11th edition – ‘Who represents goodness to you?’ – aims to inspire the public to nominate those whose good deeds benefit the community of the UAE, and individuals who embody the values of the Abu Dhabi Awards, including commitment, selflessness and inspiration.
Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Awards has garnered more than a quarter of a million nominations, representing 135 nationalities. Previous award recipients have made valuable contributions in a myriad of fields including healthcare, education, environment as well as the preservation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi heritage.