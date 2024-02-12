Dubai: Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible working patterns during unstable weather conditions.
“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry said in a statement.
“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” the Ministry added.
The decision was taken due to heavy rains and warnings of continued bad weather.
Additionally, UAE schools will remain closed for distance learning tomorrow, February 13, the Emirates Schools Establishment announced.