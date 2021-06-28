Nayana Tharoor, Founder, Dancers Across Borders Image Credit: Supplied

DAB’s story began in Dubai. A city where the world comes together, works together and lives together.

Now, it’s time for the world to dance together.

DAB stands for Dancers Across Borders. A name born out of the belief that when it comes to doing what you love, there are no boundaries to possibilities, growth and talent. At DAB, you will learn dances from across the world, from instructors from diverse dance backgrounds. You will also learn how to express yourself better and take on life with a different perspective.

Nayana Tharoor, DAB’s Founder and Director began training in Indian classical dance when she was just three years old. Since then, she has successfully completed her formal training in classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam and Mohiniattam, as well as Indian contemporary and semi-classical dance.

“For me, dance has always been much more than just training my body to move to music,” says Nayana. “As a shy child, it wasn’t just my escape. It was a stage where I learned important life lessons that helped shape me into the person I am today. DAB is my way of giving others the same opportunities dance has given me.”

Receiving recognition back in India, Nayana’s accolades include a National Award for Contemporary Indian Dance, Distinctions in the Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Classical Dance Examinations conducted by the Karnataka Art and Cultural Board, as well as a Distinction in the Beginner and Intermediate Classical Music Examination.

With over 15 years of stage exposure, multiple productions and choreography experience under her belt, she launched her YouTube channel Dancers Across Borders in May, 2020. In under a year, it has amassed 14,000 subscribers, and features collaborations with 18 dancers across 12 countries. Each video is a testimony to Nayana’s talent for creating unique and complex dance routines, some of which incorporate theatre and drama into Indian classical dance – elements that will carry on in her vision for the school.

“My vision is to innovate in the practice and perception of dance, by transforming dance into a practice of holistic development,” says Nayana. “I want to help every Dabber become more confident, project themselves to the world in new ways, and ultimately build a feeling of community and team spirit.”