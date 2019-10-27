Dubai: The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid an Nabawi.
Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, said the new crescent moon for Rabi Al Awwal is expected to start on Monday, October 28 at 7:38am UAE time.
"Accordingly, Tuesday, October 29 will be the first month of Rabi Al Awwal for the 1441 Hijri year as per astronomical calculations,” he said.
On this day, Muslims do not participate in celebrations and observe it as a solemn one that is dedicated to reading the Quran. Some scholars recommend fasting as another way to celebrate his birth.
Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) was said to have been born on a Monday, and every week, according to some scholars, would fast out of gratitude for the blessing of his birth on this day.