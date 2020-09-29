Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: A 25-year-old Asian man died in a collision between a motorbike,which he was riding, and a four-wheel vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Arab man in Ras Al Khaimah. The accident occurred late on Monday on Alfulaya Street.
Brigadier Ahmd Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, who was present at the site of the accident, said the police operation room received a call at 11.48pm reporting a collision between a motorcycle and a four-wheel drive car.
The report added that the motorcyclist had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
Brig. Al Naqbi said that the national ambulance and police patrols immediately rushed to accident site, adding that the body of the deceased was then transported to the hospital in preparation for handing it over to his family.
The accident file was transferred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures.
Brig. Al Naqbi urged drivers and road users not to enter the main road before making sure that it is completely clear of vehicles to prevent such tragic accidents that claim the lives of innocent people and perpetrators bear the legal consequences and the consequent measures and penalties that are taken against them.