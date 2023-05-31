Top Trending Stories This Afternoon

1. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank next month

2. How a Dubai-based entrepreneur cleared Dh1.3 million debt in 5 years

Victor King restructured loans, closed 14 credit cards, downsized lifestyle

3. Video: Saudi astronauts splashdown on Earth after space mission

Ali Al Qarni and Rayyanah Barnaw splashed down on Earth after a 12-hour journey in space

4. New UAE rules to fight money laundering, terror funding

The guidelines align with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

5. Emirati woman wins Dh1 million with Mahzooz

Twice a winner, Sahar took home this time a whopping Dh1,000,000

