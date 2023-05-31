1. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2023 announced
Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank next month
2. How a Dubai-based entrepreneur cleared Dh1.3 million debt in 5 years
Victor King restructured loans, closed 14 credit cards, downsized lifestyle
3. Video: Saudi astronauts splashdown on Earth after space mission
Ali Al Qarni and Rayyanah Barnaw splashed down on Earth after a 12-hour journey in space
4. New UAE rules to fight money laundering, terror funding
The guidelines align with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
5. Emirati woman wins Dh1 million with Mahzooz
Twice a winner, Sahar took home this time a whopping Dh1,000,000