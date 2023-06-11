1. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector
The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah
2. Video: UAE President watching Man City’s historic win at Champions League match
Video released by Sheikh Saif shows Sheikh Mansour seated next to the President
3. Muslim expats can now sponsor 2 wives at the same time
Applicant must meet prerequisites, including marriage contracts attested in Arabic
4. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out
5. Watch: Dh3,000 fine for blocking emergency vehicles in UAE
30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 traffic points as well for motorists who don’t give way