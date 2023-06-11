20230508 trending afternoon
Image Credit: Gulf News

1. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

2. Video: UAE President watching Man City’s historic win at Champions League match

Video released by Sheikh Saif shows Sheikh Mansour seated next to the President

3. Muslim expats can now sponsor 2 wives at the same time

Applicant must meet prerequisites, including marriage contracts attested in Arabic

4. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June

Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out

5. Watch: Dh3,000 fine for blocking emergency vehicles in UAE

30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 traffic points as well for motorists who don’t give way

