Buenos Aires: President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina has received Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, along with ambassadors of other Gulf countries accredited to Argentina, at the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires
During the meeting, Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to President Fernandez and their wishes for the President and people of Argentina to achieve further development and prosperity.
President Fernandez, in turn, conveyed his greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the people of the UAE, for further growth and prosperity. Moreover, bilateral relations in various fields were discussed, in addition to a number of issues of common interest. President Fernandez stressed the importance of pursuing further cooperation to advance relations and serve common interests in key areas.
The meeting was also attended by Santiago Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship; Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture; Omar Perotti, Governor of Santa Fe; Manuel Calvo, Vice Governor of the Province of Cordoba; and Marco Lavagna, Director of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.