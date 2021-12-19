200422 breaking news animated GIF
Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has adopted the green pass system for entering all federal government entities by employees and visitors in all emirates of the country, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), only fully vaccinated employees and visitors and those excluded from vaccination will be allowed to enter government departments starting from January 3, 2022.