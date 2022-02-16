Ajman: A 12-year-old student has died after she was run over by a school bus in Al Hamidiya area of Ajman.
Lt. Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said that as soon as the Operations Room received the report at 3.48pm yesterday, the police rushed to the spot. The student sustained a severe head injury and subsequently died.
The official said the student, after school hours had boarded the bus to return home. When she was dropped off near her house, she was walking past the bus when the vehicle moved forward and knocked her on her head. He confirmed that the bus driver was immediately arrested.
The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department expressed his deep regret over the death of the student and conveyed his condolences to the girl’s family.
He also appealed to bus drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations.
Jumeila Al Muhairi , Minister of State for Public Education, meanwhile said: “With great sadness, we lost in Ajman today student who passed away due to a traffic accident. Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, her friends and her teachers. Our entire educational family is grief-stricken for the loss of our daughter...”