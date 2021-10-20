His father had bought the ticket on way back from vacation in Mumbai

The latest DDF draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A two-year-old Indian boy living in Sharjah has emerged as the latest millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw.

Kshan Yogesh Gola won a million dollars (Dh3.67 million) in the draw held today.

Gola’s winning ticket number 2033 was picked in the Millennium Millionaire Series 371, purchased on September 25 by his father on their way back to Dubai after a vacation in Mumbai.

Joining Gole is Kenyan national who also walked away with a million dollars on October 20. Ashwani Ganjoo, 52, based in Nairobi was announced winner after his winning ticket number 2626 was picked up in the Millennium Millionaire Series 372. He purchased the ticket at Dubai Duty Free on his way to Delhi from Dubai on October 1.

Gole's mother Dhanshree Bandal works as a therapist for a hospital in Dubai. She is said she is very grateful for the win. Bandal handles patients on ventilators at the hospital and she said following the pandemic, she has realised the value of human life all the more. “The pandemic has been harsh on the world. My husband has been out of work as he is looking after my son at home. I work all day to keep our family going. So this win means a lot to us.”

She added: “Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic we have suffered a lot. Now our lives and our son’s future are secure,” said Bandal who is a resident of UAE since 2015. She said it was the first time her husband Yogesh decided to buy the ticket in their son’s name.

Gole is the 184th Indian national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. For the record, Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Another happy multi-millionaire, Ganjoo said the news of his win made his day. The CEO of a trading company in Nairobi, Ganjoo said he is very thankful for his win.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said: “I will do a bit of charity work and keep the rest to myself.”

Ganjoo is the second Kenyan national to win at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Other winners

Australian expat Elisabeth Parsons, 48, based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0088 in Finest Surprise Series 472, which she purchased on her way to Hungary to pick up her daughter on September 24.

The mother of two is a regular participant at DDF’s promotion for 14 years now.

“I’m the happiest woman now!,” she said.

Indian expat Jose Anto, won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0544 in Finest Surprise Series 473 on September 29 in the airport.