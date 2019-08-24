Social worker says family pulled her out but could not save her life

Dubai: A two-year-old Indian girl died on Saturday afternoon after being pulled out of the swimming pool of a villa in Mirdif, Dubai, the previous night - a social worker told Gulf News.

Naseer Vatanappally, who is assisting the family with the paperwork following the death, said the girl died in a hospital.

A Dubai Police comment was not immediately available late on Saturday.

Vatanappally said he is in contact with the girl’s family, who are from the south Indian state of Kerala, and is helping them with the formalities.

He added that according to the information he received, the girl had gone out unnoticed and apparently fell into the pool on Friday night. Vatanappally said the toddler's four-year-old sister noticed her in the pool and alerted the father, who rushed out and pulled her out of the pool.

“The family immediately called the ambulance, following which she was taken to hospital,” he added.