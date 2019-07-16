Dr Sanjay Paithankar with wife Rosy flanked by GDRFA officials Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two more veteran Indian businessmen — a health care specialist and a travel and tourism industry expert — were awarded the 10-year residency visa on Tuesday.

They are Dr Sanjay Paithankar, who started affordable health clinics Al Sanaiya for blue collar workers near their accommodations, and Johnson Thomas, managing director of First Flight Couriers (Middle East).

Thomas received his 10-year Golden Card visa from Lieutenant Colonel Omar Matar Khamis Al Mezaina, Director of Establishment Department, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai.

A long-time Dubai resident, Thomas has been a stalwart in the courier business with more than 40 years of expertise. Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Thomas said the new residency reform along with a series of other business-friendly initiatives by the government would boost investor confidence in the UAE.

Mr Johnson Thomas, Managing Partner of First Flight Couriers (Middle East) LLC received his Golden Card. Image Credit: Supplied

“The UAE is a role model economy and global business hub. The recent wave of liberal reforms as well as a spate of economic stimuli will go a long way in changing the business and investment landscape of this great country, home to tens of thousands of international professionals and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Dr Paithankar a veteran health care specialist who came to the UAE 31 years ago, initially worked with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Hospital. He then started affordable clinics for garment workers of Ajman in 1993 and finally a chain of clinics for blue collar workers to provide quality health care right at their accommodations, treating over 500,000 patients so far.

“The visa not only grants 10-year residence status which is renewable, but also is self sponsored,” Dr Paithankar said. “It is a tribute to the rulers of UAE’s broad and generous vision and will go a long way in providing a great relief to people who are invested in the country in more ways than one.”