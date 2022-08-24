Dubai: The winners — two Indian nationals and a South African expatriate — of Dh100,000 each in the recent 90th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai are planning of investing their prize money to make it grow more and “help improve the lives of their loved ones.”
One of the winners is David, 39, a father of two from India who works as an information technology manager for a UAE bank. He said he is thinking of a “smart investment plan” to enhance the life of his family.
His compatriot, Robert, 55, who is the other winner from India, added: “I am very thrilled to have won. This win will safeguard the future of my family and I will make a sound investment strategy.”
The third raffle draw winner, Stephanus, 49, from South Africa, also said the reward will change his life for the better.
How to join
The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on August 27 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.