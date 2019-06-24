Firefighters, police act swiftly to ensure there are no casualties

Image Credit: Ajman Civil Defence

Ajman: Firefighters in Ajman were able to control two fires that broke out in two different areas in the emirate yesterday afternoon, in addition to a gas cylinder explosion at a cafeteria in Al Nuaimyah.

There were no casualties in the incidents.

Lieutenant Colonel Raed Obeid Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Centers Department, said the Ajman Civil Defence Platform received two reports of two fires in different parts of Ajman. The first was a fire that broke out in an apartments in Al Nuaimyah where firefighters and policemen evacuated residents for their safety .

The second fire occurred in a food packaging factory in the new industrial area. Lt.Col. Al Zaabi said it was not immediately clear what triggered the blaze.

Image Credit: Ajman Civil Defence

In the third incident, a gas cylinder exploded as a result of leakage, causing damage to a building and two cars parked in front of it.

Police cordoned off the area to allow Civil Defence to bring the fire under control quickly.