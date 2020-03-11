St Andrew's Church Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Two churches have been closed in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to stop the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Wednesday.

St Andrew’s Church in Abu Dhabi and St Michaels Church in Sharjah both said they would temporarily close their compounds to worshippers from Thursday onwards in support of UAE Government efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Rev Canon Andy Thompson, Senior Chaplain of St Andrew's Church in Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News, “We took this decision as hundreds and hundreds of worshippers come to the church every week - St Andrew’s Church is home to over 60 congregations. We need to do whatever it takes to support the Government in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.”

On its Facebook page, St Andrew's had earlier said, “The decision has been made to temporarily close the St Andrew’s Church compound. This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly.”

A message by Rev Thompson said, “We have a duty of care for all of these groups and we take this responsibility seriously. Against the backdrop of schools, universities and conferences being closed down in the UAE, we have decided to voluntarily close down as we cannot meet the standards required to keep people safe.

“The UAE government is committed to containing the spread of COVID-19 and we join them in their desire to ensure that their country is safe. Following advice, we will close down all church services and community group activities taking place in St Andrew’s compound with immediate effect from Thursday, March 12. We are following best practice set by the UAE authorities by closing St Andrew’s compound until further notice.

“As a Christian community, we regularly pray for the authorities and we seek to live out the divine imperatives of loving God and neighbour. It is in keeping with this teaching that we have taken these actions. In the meantime, we encourage Christians to keep on praying, to keep on reading scriptures and to serve the community with integrity and faith.”