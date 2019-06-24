The children were three and four years old

The two Emirati siblings — Hour, 3, and Fahd, 4 — who died in the Fujairah house fire. Image Credit: Social Media / Instagram

Fujairah: Two Emirati children died in a house fire in Fujairah on Monday, official sources said.

The fire broke out in the house located in Madhab area of Fujairah.

The children were three and four years old. Civil Defence officials are at the spot.

Brigadier Ali Al Tunaiji, Director General of Fujairah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the operations room received a call on Monday morning and reported a fire in a house in Madhab area.

Firefighters rushed to the site and found the children suffocated to death due to smoke inhalation, Al Tunaiji said.

Their bodies moved to hospital and will be handed over to their family for burial .