Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Control and Follow-up Center, reiterated that distractions while driving would not only lead to severe accidents but also a hefty fine of Dh800 and a penalty of 4 traffic points.
As a part of “Your Comment” initiative, Abu Dhabi Police shared a video showing three horrific traffic accidents — all resulting from distracted driving as motorists were not paying attention on the roads while driving.
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols urged drivers to strictly adhere to traffic safety regulations to prevent unforeseen vehicular stops that might occur due to distractions, especially during the movement of traffic on both internal and external roads.
Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police highlighted the substantial risks associated with using mobile phones, engaging with social media, making calls, taking photos, and other such activities while driving, emphasising that these distractions could potentially culminate in grave traffic accidents.