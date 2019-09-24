Motorists travelling from Dubai to Sharjah may face delays on Beirut Road

Sharjah warehouse fire Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Update: The fire that broke out and affected two warehouses in the Al Qusais area has been contained, said authorities.

No injuries were reported, they added.

A Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson confirmed that a fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in Al Qusais.

“We were alerted at 2.31pm about fire in tyres warehouse. No injuries [were] reported,” said the spokesperson.

Firefighters from Al Qusais, Al Hemriya and al Karama fire station are still battling the blaze.

Initial report

A fire has broken out in a warehouse in Al Qusais, near the Sharjah border.

Firefighters have reached the spot and are trying to contain the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

Police have cordoned off the area.