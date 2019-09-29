Dubai: A young military cadet was killed in a horrific traffic accident on Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a lamp post.
The 22-year-old victim, identified as Sultan Saeed Al Shamsi, was a student at Zayed Military College and was expected to graduate early next year.
The incident happened in the afternoon after the Asr prayer on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road near a cement factory, as the victim was on his way to college.
Funeral prayers took place later that day at the Al Shaheed Omar Al Maqbali Mosque.