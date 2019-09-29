The 22-year-old Emirati crashed his vehicle into a lamp post in Al Ain

Sultan Saeed Al Shamsi was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday afternoon. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @7ntoshe

Dubai: A young military cadet was killed in a horrific traffic accident on Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a lamp post.

The fatal accident happened in the afternoon on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

The 22-year-old victim, identified as Sultan Saeed Al Shamsi, was a student at Zayed Military College and was expected to graduate early next year.

The incident happened in the afternoon after the Asr prayer on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road near a cement factory, as the victim was on his way to college.