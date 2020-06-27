Abu Dhabi: Starting Sunday, heavy goods trucks will be banned from roads in Abu Dhabi during peak hours from 6.30am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm in Abu Dhabi city and 6.30am to 8.30am and 2pm to 4pm in Al Ain.
Partial coronavirus travel restrictions continue in Abu Dhabi, however residents are allowed to move freely inside the emirate.
There remains an entry ban into the emirate except for pre-exempted categories.
People who wish to enter Abu Dhabi can apply online for a permit but those exiting don’t require one.