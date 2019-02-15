Brigadier Khalifa Mohammad Al Khaili, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said that the directorate will implement a comprehensive traffic plan in conjunction with IDEX, which includes intensifying traffic patrols on all roads leading to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). Brigadier Al Khaili called on motorists to abide by the traffic rules and instructions of road traffic patrols, and use alternative roads.