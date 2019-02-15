Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have temporarily banned entry of heavy vehicles and trucks through the capital on Arabian Gulf Road from 6am to 6pm during the opening of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) on Sunday.
There will also be a partial closure on both directions of the Arabian Gulf Road from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday and traffic will be diverted along alternative routes via Al Maqta and Shaikh Zayed bridges, police said in a statement on Friday.
Brigadier Khalifa Mohammad Al Khaili, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said that the directorate will implement a comprehensive traffic plan in conjunction with IDEX, which includes intensifying traffic patrols on all roads leading to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). Brigadier Al Khaili called on motorists to abide by the traffic rules and instructions of road traffic patrols, and use alternative roads.