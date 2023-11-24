Dubai: The Dubai Metro Blue Line project, Dubai's biggest and most significant public transport project, has been approved on Friday.

At a total cost of Dh18 billion, the Blue Line project was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The ambitious project, spanning 30 kilometers in length, with half of it underground at depths reaching up to 70 metres, is set to transform the city's public transportation network, catering to the needs of approximately one million residents across various neighborhoods.

The route is designed to serve key areas, including Dubai Creek Marina, Festival City, International City, Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, Mirdif, and urban hubs such as Silicon Oasis and Academic City.

The new addition to Dubai's metro network is expected to facilitate the daily commute of 320,000 new passengers, seamlessly integrating into the lives of the city's residents. The Dubai Metro, since its inception in 2009, has been an essential part of the city's fabric, linking neighborhoods and communities.

With over 2 billion users to date, the Metro is not just a mode of transport but a lifeline that connects the city's heart and soul. The Blue Line route is poised to continue this legacy, anticipated to serve billions more in the decades to come, as per Sheikh Mohammed’s vision.

Marvel of modern transport

The Blue Line will not only be a marvel of modern transport but also a significant architectural feature, including the largest underground station spanning 44,000 square meters in the International City area.

The project includes the first train crossing over the Creek, the first Interchange Station that will connect the Red and Blue Lines at Centrepoint Station, and the first Interchange Station between the Green and Blue Lines at the Creek Station.

The Blue Line will also boast an iconic station with a unique architectural design and is constructed in accordance with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system) specifications (Platinum category), underscoring Dubai's commitment to sustainable development.

The construction plan for the Dubai Metro Blue Line is set to unfold in stages, with the tender being released in 2023, the awarding of the project in 2024, and the commencement of tunnel boring in 2025. The trial operation is scheduled for 2028, leading up to the official operation set to begin in 2029.