Employee donations, RTA Foundation to cover insolvent debtors and others in need

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai have signed an agreement defining the basis of lending support to RTA employees who are insolvent debtors and in need of financial support.

The agreement was signed at the RTA Head Office by Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla, Board Member and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Charity Foundation, RTA; and Abdeen Taher Al Awadi, General Manager, Beit Al Khair Society.

“The [agreement] opens the way for employees experiencing tough living conditions, such as chronic diseases or insolvency, to receive support. RTA will refer such cases to Beit Al Khair Society for studying and decide on the financial assistance needed in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of donations,” said Al Mulla.

“In case financial assistance approved, RTA will provide the required donation through staff contributions. In case the amount raised falls short of the required sum, RTA Foundation will top-up the donation. The culture of philanthropy work is deep amongst our employees, thanks to a work environment characterised by cooperation, compassion and charity values.

Abdeen said: “We thank RTA for selecting Beit Al Khair Society to study cases of insolvent employees, and families facing financial hardships. Beit Al Khair has a comprehensive system for conducting social research, assessing the extent and type of insolvency, and deciding on the assistance needed. RTA has previously partnered with Beith AL Kheir where vehicles of the charity are exempted from toll and paid public parking.”