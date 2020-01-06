Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has held a two-day traffic awareness fair at Dubai Academic City.

More than 1,500 students from 15 universities in Dubai attended the event, which focused on factors causing traffic accidents and how to avoid them.

“This awareness platform held by [RTA’s] Traffic and Roads Agency at the Academic City reviewed the best global practices of traffic awareness and safety. RTA’s stand displayed virtual driving technology; a driving simulator that uses artificial and virtual reality technologies to improve the experience of trainees who were fitted with eyeglasses that take them to virtual reality roads. The device uses wearable helmet technology to obtain a 360-degree view in a 3D environment,” said Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.