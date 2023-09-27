Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality today announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free tomorrow (September 28) on the occasion of the holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).
The decision excludes spaces in zones subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays. These paid zones can be identified by their blue parking information signs.
The municipality has urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.
Inspections
A spokesperson for Sharjah City Municipality said the municipality was keen to provide parking spaces to residents and visitors during the holiday, especially in vital areas and in places of tourist attractions, adding that the municipality would continue to inspect parking spaces in the city to prevent unauthorised parking and other violations.