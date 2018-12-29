Abu Dhabi: Parents must be more vigilant during the winter holidays to ensure that their children are not involved in road traffic accidents, the Abu Dhabi Police have urged in a statement on December 29.
The Police will monitor the roads more rigorously, and take strict action against reckless drivers, including quad bike riders.
Brigadier Khalifa Al Khaili, director of traffic and patrols at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the aim is to protect children at a time when they are more likely to be outdoors.
He also called upon parents to engage children with constructive activities during the vacations, and to ensure that children do not attempt to drive without first obtaining a driver licence. In fact, a guardian who allows a child to drive illegally is endangering the child’s life, the official reminded.
It is also just as dangerous to allow children to play unsupervised outdoors as they may venture on to the roads, Al Khalidi added. This is why it is advisable for parents to take children to the parks or designated playgrounds for play.
Finally, the official urged quad bikers to choose sandy, non-residential areas for their activities, and to always wear a helmet.