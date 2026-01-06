AI-powered parking system goes live in cooperation with Aldar Properties and Q Mobility
Abu Dhabi authorities have announced the activation of the Parkonic and Mawaqif Abu Dhabi system, which automatically deducts parking fees from users’ Salik balances, across more than 15 vital areas, including:
Sheikh Zayed Festival, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Dalma Mall, Yas Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Al Bateen Marina, Nation Towers – United Square, WTC Mall, Reem Park, Saadiyat Beach, Al Bandar Beach, Al Muneera Beach, Ajwan Towers and United Square.
The Abu Dhabi Government has introduced smart, AI-powered parking solutions following the signing of a joint agreement between Aldar Properties and Parkonic, establishing a joint venture to deliver integrated AI-driven parking solutions across Aldar’s mixed-use developments and commercial destinations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
This collaboration has resulted in a fully automated parking ecosystem designed to offer a seamless entry and exit experience, with instant cashless transactions for paid parking, supported by highly accurate artificial intelligence technologies.
This partnership will enhance convenience for residents and visitors, reduce traffic congestion, and support Abu Dhabi’s Sustainability Agenda and the UAE’s Future Mobility Strategy by integrating advanced Parkonic platform solutions into Aldar-managed communities. The platform is designed as future-ready infrastructure capable of supporting smart and autonomous vehicles.
Commenting on the achievement, Khaled Al Rajhi, CEO of Aldar Properties, said:
“Our partnership marks a new milestone in our journey to enhance quality of life across our communities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and to maintain our leadership in delivering advanced living experiences that meet the future aspirations of modern urban lifestyles.”
Emad Al-Alam El-Din, CEO of Parkonic, added:
“Our technologies ensure seamless, secure and reliable access at every step, reflecting our commitment to enhancing quality of life across the communities in which we operate.”
The launch of this joint venture highlights Aldar’s commitment to delivering sustainable and ambitious solutions that improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while leveraging Parkonic’s global expertise, which includes the delivery of more than 170 projects and the management of over 200,000 parking spaces worldwide. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a smarter and more sustainable urban living ecosystem focused on user needs.
The new system relies on artificial intelligence and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to ensure smooth entry and exit, with automated payments via the TAMM and DARB applications or Salik, offering a barrier-free and ticketless parking experience, including free parking periods at selected locations.
• Al Shahama: Activation of paid outdoor parking with a total of 3,704 spaces, including 40 dedicated spaces for People of Determination.
• Shopping Malls: Including Dalma Mall and Al Wahda Mall, with the first three hours of parking free at Dalma Mall on weekdays.
• Aldar Communities: Gradual implementation across Aldar-managed residential and commercial developments.
• Ticketless Operation: ANPR cameras capture vehicle plate numbers upon entry and exit.
• Automated Payments: Plate numbers are linked to instant payment systems via the TAMM and DARB apps or Salik.
• Smart Solutions: The system supports future autonomous vehicles and aims to enhance user experience while reducing traffic congestion.
User Benefits
• Fast and effortless parking without tickets or cash payments.
• Free parking periods at selected times and locations.
• Reduced parking violations, according to Q Mobility.
To activate the automatic payment system for Abu Dhabi parking via Salik, you must link your vehicle plate number to your Salik account and enable the service through the Mawaqif app, theTAMMplatform, or via SMS. Parking fees are then deducted directly from your Salik balance (provided sufficient balance is available in Dubai, or in supported Abu Dhabi parking zones), eliminating the need for cash payments or parking SMS services.
Parkonic (ParkCity) services operate in selected areas and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
1. Register with Salik
Ensure your vehicle is registered in the Salik system and that your account has sufficient balance.
2. Enable Automatic Payment
• Via Salik App/Website: Log in, add your plate number, and activate the service if available in your area.
• Via Mawaqif App or TAMM Platform: Log in and enable the plate-to-service linkage.
• Via SMS (for selected services): Send a message in the required format to 3009to activate the prepaid Mawaqif parking card.
Parkonic manages smart parking and integrates Salik as a preferred payment channel in selected areas, mainly in Dubai with ongoing expansion, using camera-based fee deduction.
• Dubai
Golden Mile Galleria, Nakheel Mall, Town Centre Mall, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Sports City (surface and multi-storey parking), Palm Monorail.
• Abu Dhabi
The smart Mawaqif parking system is being expanded, where ANPR technology is used and payment is made via Salik or the Mawaqif applications in designated areas, including selected commercial districts and malls.
• When you enter a supported parking facility, cameras automatically recognize your vehicle plate (ANPR).
• Parking fees are deducted automatically from your Salik balance (if available) or from your Mawaqif account, with no need for tickets or barriers.
• Visit the Abu Dhabi Mobility website(admobility.gov.ae) or the TAMM platform (tamm.abudhabi) for the latest updates on supported areas and Mawaqif services activation.
Q Mobility, a company specializing in providing smart, sustainable, and integrated mobility solutions, has announced the activation of the paid parking system in the Mussaffah area of Abu Dhabi, effective 12 January 2026, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The implementation forms part of a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public parking management, improving the road user experience, supporting commercial activity by facilitating the movement of visitors and employees, and improving access to industrial and commercial facilities.
The first phase of the paid parking system in Mussaffah will cover sectors M1, M2, M3, M4, and M24, with plans to expand the scheme in the future in line with traffic demands and the area’s needs.
This step is expected to support economic activity, stimulate commercial movement, and create a more organized and efficient working environment. A total of 4,680 parking spaces will be activated in the first phase, in addition to dedicated spaces for People of Determination, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all users.
