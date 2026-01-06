To activate the automatic payment system for Abu Dhabi parking via Salik, you must link your vehicle plate number to your Salik account and enable the service through the Mawaqif app, theTAMMplatform, or via SMS. Parking fees are then deducted directly from your Salik balance (provided sufficient balance is available in Dubai, or in supported Abu Dhabi parking zones), eliminating the need for cash payments or parking SMS services.