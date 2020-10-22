Dubai: Here’s good news to commuters. A new bus route (F81), a Metro link service between Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Nahda Metro Station, will start operating on Sunday (October 25), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
The RTA will also open a dedicated bus lane on Al Khan and Mamzar links for route E303 on Sunday, which will reduce the transit time between Dubai and Sharjah by 15 minutes. The RTA will also deploy 10 double-decker buses on this route.
Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The new Route (F81), a metro link service from Al Qusais Industrial Area to Al Nahda Metro Station, will be opened on October 25. The service frequency will be 15 minutes during peak hours. RTA will also open a dedicated bus lane on Al Khan and Mamzar links for Route (E303) to shuttle riders between the Union Metro Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Station in Sharjah, which will reduce around 15 minutes of the bus transit time between the two Emirates at peak times.”
Shakri added the RTA will also improve several other bus routes, including Route 77, which will be extended to RTA’s Head Office via the Emirates Metro Station. Route C19 will be abolished, and changes will be made to the service timing of Routes X94, X02, DPR1, 367, 97, 64A and 7.