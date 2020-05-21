Abu Dhabi drivers have until June 22 to take advantage of the discount offered by police

A total of 185 advanced radars have already been installed on internal and external roads across Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Motorists with outstanding fines can get up to a 50 per cent discount if all fees are paid before June 22.

Abu Dhabi Police reminded drivers that they can avail of a 50 per cent discount on fines for minor traffic violations committed before December 22, 2019 and avoid impoundment or black points.

For traffic offences carried out after December 22 2019, motorists are eligible to receive a 35 per cent discount if their fines are paid within 60 days of committing the violation, while those who left it longer than 60 days can receive a 25 per cent discount.

The discounts will not be applicable to fines issued for dangerous offences.

The Abu Dhabi Police emphasised their constant interest in encouraging members of society to adhere to the laws and regulations, alleviate their burden, and enable them to settle their legal status and reduce traffic violations.

The traffic fine payment service is available via bank credit cards through digital platforms such as the Abu Dhabi Police’s website and the application of smartphones. The fines can be also paid in instalments for a period of one year without interest by customers of the First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.

The hassle-free service aims to make it easier for drivers and vehicle owners to pay their fines in instalments. This helps promote the happiness and positive values of the customers.