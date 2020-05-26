Dubai: Metro timings in Dubai will change as of Wednesday, it was announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday.
A tweet from the RTA on Tuesday read, “To #DubaiMetro users, please be informed that effective tomorrow Wednesday, 27 May, metro operation timings will change to be from Saturday till Thursday from 7am until 12am and on Friday from 10am till 12am, until further notice.”
The announcement follows several changes to service timings due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent disinfection drives restricting the movement of people during certain times.