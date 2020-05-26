Three metro stations on the Green Line will reopen on April 29 Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Metro timings in Dubai will change as of Wednesday, it was announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday.

A tweet from the RTA on Tuesday read, “To #DubaiMetro users, please be informed that effective tomorrow Wednesday, 27 May, metro operation timings will change to be from Saturday till Thursday from 7am until 12am and on Friday from 10am till 12am, until further notice.”