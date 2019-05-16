Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced a Ramadan Initiative that offers free bus services to transport ladies to Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque on the Night of Ramadan 27, 1440.
This comes in part of the ITC’s corporate social responsibility during the Year of Tolerance.
The free public bus service will transport ladies from Bawabat Al Sharq Mall and the Wedding Hall in Shahama to Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque and will return to the departure points after the prayer. It is also to encouraging women to use public transport.
The buses will be available at the mentioned points at 10pm, depart at 11am and return to the departure points at 2am. Ladies interested in benefiting from the service can register by calling the Customer Service Centre at 80088888 or visit the Department of Transport Website — Ramadan Initiative https://dot.gov.abudhabi no later than May 24 at 2am. Light suhour meals will also be provided by the Centre.