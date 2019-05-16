Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced a Ramadan Initiative that offers free bus services to transport ladies to Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque on the Night of Ramadan 27, 1440.

This comes in part of the ITC’s corporate social responsibility during the Year of Tolerance.

The free public bus service will transport ladies from Bawabat Al Sharq Mall and the Wedding Hall in Shahama to Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque and will return to the departure points after the prayer. It is also to encouraging women to use public transport.