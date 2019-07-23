Messages circulating on social media in the UAE have sent residents agog

Shaikh Zayed Bridge Image Credit: ABDUL RAHMAN/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Upcoming road tolls in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have sent social media users in the UAE aflutter.

A message that went viral on Tuesday said that Abu Dhabi authorities will install a road toll on Sheikh Zayed bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and Maqta Bridge.

Motorists will be charged Dh4 to pass the toll gate during peak hours.

Messages circulated on WhatsApp and social media in the UAE explained details of a new road toll in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Screengrab

The message also said that toll gates will be free on Fridays and public holidays, and will operate from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

Authorities are yet to confirm.