Abu Dhabi: As many as 68 vehicle collisions were reported in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning due to foggy weather. Ten people received minor to moderate injuries, Abu Dhabi Police said.

All injured motorists were transferred to Al Mafraq and Al Rahba hospitals in Abu Dhabi for treatment. The operation rooms of Abu Dhabi Police received 205 calls on the force’s emergency number 999 from across the emirate, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra, Brigadier Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari, director of the Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector, said.