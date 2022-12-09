Dubai: Dubai Metro’s operating hours have been extended during the quarterfinals until the final match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, beginning today, December 9, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has tweeted.
“Last Metro will depart 45 minutes after the game, with an added 1.5 hours service extension,” RTA tweeted, adding: “#DubaiMetro new operating hours during the World Cup ensure an easy trip to your destinations during this football season.”
New operating hours
• On Friday and Saturday (December 9 and 10) Dubai Metro (both Green and Red lines) will operate from 5am until 2.30am the next day
• On December 13 and 14 (Tuesday and Wednesday), Dubai Metro will start at 5am and run until 2.30am the next day
• On December 17 (Saturday), operating hours are between 5am until 1am the following day.
• On December 18 (Sunday, World Cup final), Dubai Metro will start running at 8am until 1am the following day.
• Operating hours will revert to normal after the World Cup.