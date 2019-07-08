Umm Al Quwain Police said the driver did not harm any customers in the store

Dubai: A distracted motorist created panic and confusion in the quiet town of Umm Al Quwain when he accidentally drove through a shop window.

The Emirati driver, in his 20s, crashed into an electronic shop in the commercial area of Salma Street at around 10am on Sunday, reported the Arabic daily Al Ittihad.

No injuries were reported, and the accident resulted in minor damages to the vehicle.

According to Umm Al Quwain Police, the traffic accident was caused by the motorist’s negligence who stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes, without paying any attention to the gear box.

The General Headquarters of Umm Al Quwain Police urged all motorists to be careful and pay attention while driving, to focus on the road, and to wear the seat belt at all times to ensure their safety.

In 2018, police across the UAE reported 59 deaths caused by distracted driving.

Road safety experts warned that using a mobile phone for calls or to send text messages while driving can delay a driver’s response and increase the possibility of an accident by 280 per cent.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai had also previously cautioned motorists about the dangers of taking photos, including selfies when driving, and stressed that offenders will be slapped with a Dh800 fine and four black points.

There are four main types of distraction that should be avoided at all costs, according to Road Safety UAE.

Visual. Taking your eyes off the road. Manual. Taking your hands off the wheel. Cognitive. Taking your mind off of driving. Auditory. Taking your ears off traffic sounds.

Turning the attention away from the road was also reported as the most significant factor that contributed to traffic accidents.

Distractions to avoid

Talking on the phone.

Texting or using the internet.

Other occupants in the car, especially children and pets.

Smoking, eating or drinking.

Rubbernecking.

Adjusting the radio or entertainment system.

Reaching for objects in the car.

Setting or changing the GPS system while driving.

Applying makeup or styling hair.