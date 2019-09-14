Supplied pics

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened Al Yalayis and Al Asayel Streets (Improvement Project)in Dubai.

The project increases the intake of Al Yalayis Street to about 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It also cuts the transit time between Shaikh Zayed Road (SZR) from 7th interchange and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (SMBZR) to just four minutes.

The announcement came from Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The improvement of Al Yalayis Street enhances the link of SZR with SMBZR as well as Emirates Road. Al Asayel Street is a key traffic corridor parallel to Al Khail Road, SMBZR, Shaikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The project offers additional entry and exit points for development projects in the area such as Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Development.

Benefits

“The project has been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to keep pace with the sweeping urban development across Dubai and ease the mobility of people and products,” said Al Tayer.

Scope

The project, part of the Parallel Roads Project, encompasses improvement of Al Yalayis Street over a sector extending 6km from the 7th Interchange of SZR to SMBZR at Al Houdh Interchange. Al Asayel Street will also be upgraded over a 5km sector to link JAFZA with Jumeirah Islands and Emirates Hills. The capacity of the street will increase to 9,000 vehicles per hour, and as such will be an alternative street for Al Khail Road and SMBZR in a sector between the Business Bay and Jebel Ali Industrial, via Al Quoz.

Lanes

Lanes of Al Yalayis Street will be increased from three to five in each direction starting from SZR to SMBZR and up to Emirates Road, which will raise the road capacity to about 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Additional lanes have been completed along Al Yalayis Street linking with flyovers of First Al Khalil Street and Al Asayel Street, which have widened the road to seven lanes in each direction.

Flyovers

Works included a flyover to serve the traffic inbound from Al Asayel Street southward to Al Yalayis Street Eastwards.