Dubai: Residents who faced mobility issues will no longer have to go out of their way to obtain road-related services.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced on Wednesday that it has implemented a new mobile service that will deliver driver’s licences and parking cards straight to people’s homes.
Known as the Mobile Customer’s Happiness Center, the van will use the RTA’s database to identify which neighbourhoods need to avail of the service.
Ahmad Mahboub, executive director, Customer’s Happiness at Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said the Mobile Customer’s Happiness Center will deliver vehicle licensing, driver’s licensing, and parking cards services.
It will also deliver instant services as the van is equipped with self-service machines.
“Introducing a mobile customers’ happiness centre opens a new service outlet to serve the public, especially the people of determination, senior Emiratis and residents as well as other community segments,” said Mahboub.
“The service aims to boost customers’ happiness through offering diverse service delivery channels, thus saving the time and effort of seeking the service at conventional service centres,” he said.
The move is in line with the Dubai Government’s Smart City initiative and RTA’s strategic goals Smart Dubai and People Happiness.
“The Center will offer services over ten days per month in each of the 14 geographical districts of Dubai. Customers will be notified via text messages, website and social media about the location of the Center in each district. Plans are being made to broaden the scope of the service to cover the widest number of clients,” added Mahboub.