94 Optare buses are low in both weight and fuel consumption

Mattar Al Tayer inspected an Optare bus after attending a briefing about the technical specifications. The buses have a low-floor door for the benefit of people of determination apart from deluxe interior finishing, LED destination boards, WiFi and USB charging ports. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched of 94 medium-size Optare buses on 17 routes.

Each bus can accommodate 32-seated passengers and nine standees. Eight seats are fitted with adjustable safety belts and one seat is designated for people of determination.

The Optare buses are compatible with European emission standards (Euro 5), are light in weight and low on fuel consumption.

The buses have a semi-stainless-steel body, and the design of the front wheels creates more room for riders. They have a low-floor door for the benefit of people of determination apart from deluxe interior finishing, LED destination boards, WiFi and USB charging ports.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, inspected a Optare bus and attended a briefing about the technical specifications.

He said: “The new buses will be deployed on eight existing routes and nine new routes highlighted by metro link routes, low-demand routes, and routes serving residential areas which do not require the operation of large buses. The new buses will serve new districts and widen the geographical coverage of public transport in Dubai, increase the occupancy rate, and enhance multi-modal integration.”

Ahmad Hashim Behroozian, CEO of RTA’s public transport agency; Suwaidan Saeed Al Naboodah, managing director of Al Naboodah Enterprises, and several directors of RTA and Optare Ccompany.

The step is aligned with RTA’s efforts to raise the share of public transport journeys to 26 per cent by 2030.