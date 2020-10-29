Dubai: Here’s good news to road users in Dubai: A significant decline in the number of road fatalities and accidents has been recorded since January this year, the Dubai Police announced on Thursday.
Fatalities caused by road accidents on Dubai roads have fallen by 42 per cent since January 2020, while the number of traffic accidents recorded during the same period dropped by 46 per cent, based on the recent statistics released by the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police.
The number of minor traffic injuries fell by 47.4 per cent, while the number of the mild traffic injuries decreased by 43.1 per cent. A 10.2 per cent drop was also recorded in the number of serious traffic injuries reported in Dubai. Dubai Police, meanwhile, have issued 262,940 serious traffic incident tickets during the past nine months.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts by the Department in ensuring the safety of road users. He also cited Dubai Traffic Police for reaching out to 36,095 road users through various initiatives launched aimed at raising the public’s awareness on road safety and local traffic laws and regulations.
He also commended the efforts exerted by the Dubai Police Traffic Training Institute in training more than 2,000 security personnel since 2018.